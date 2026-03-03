Election Day temperatures to reach 80s before unsettled weather moves into North Texas, prompting severe threat

Election Day for North Texas starts with well-above-average temperatures, with morning lows in the 60s.

The high temperatures for this time of year should be in the mid- 60s. Tuesday's high will be around 20 degrees above average in the afternoon, topping out in the 80s.

Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon, and winds will stay breezy coming from the south, gusting up to 20 mph.

The above-average temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday, temperatures will reach into the mid-70s thanks to a cold front that will eventually stall out over North Texas. However, the front will tap into a good amount of instability and moisture, resulting in a risk of scattered severe storms.

All modes of severe weather will be possible on Wednesday, including hail and damaging winds. It looks like the strongest activity is likely in the afternoon and evening.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next First Alert Weather Day is expected on Friday and Saturday due to a front, which will result in even more severe weather.