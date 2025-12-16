East Texas tiny home community offers female retirees sisterhood, sense of community

A group of retirees is reimagining what golden years can look like.

Residents of The Bird's Nest, an all-women, tiny home community in the small East Texas town of Cumby, say they have become more than just neighbors. They have formed a sisterhood.

Robyn Yerian, the community's founder, said she initially got the idea to downsize to a tiny home after realizing she would need to drastically cut her living expenses in order to retire. Three years ago, she founded her own tiny home community to earn a passive income. Today, that community is known as The Bird's Nest.

"It's all women. It just kind of evolved that way," Yerian said. "Eighty-five to 90% of the people living in tiny homes are retired women on a budget, on a fixed income. And so I knew the audience would be big."

Residents prioritize kindness and respect

Today, the community is made up of 11 residents, all in their 60s and 70s. They come from all different backgrounds and from all across the country. The one major rule Yerian has for her residents is to be kind and respectful.

"People want to say women can't live together without drama. Well, maybe think about women that are retired," Yerian said. "Why would we want drama at this point in our lives?"

It's not uncommon for residents to spend their days talking or sharing a meal in the common area, a freestanding covered patio they call The Kitchen.

"I didn't know we would get this close," said resident Donna Welborn. "It is literally a sisterhood."

Support system during difficult moments

Cheryl Huff, another resident, said the group offers each other more than just conversation and companionship. The group recently helped support Huff through a major health scare.

"I just had heart surgery a few months ago, and it was very traumatic and unexpected and not something I would recommend," Huff said. "We say you can't come in here needy, but if you get here and you need something, there's somebody there that's gonna help you out because we have that relationship, even if we disagree on some pretty major things."