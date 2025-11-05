East Texas man accused of shooting a police officer in custody, officials say

The man wanted for allegedly shooting an East Texas police officer on Sunday is in custody, police said Wednesday night.

Jacksonville Police

Jacksonville police, around 8:30 p.m., with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant at a property on CR 3509, west of the Jacksonville city limits.

Jacksonville is about 30 miles south of Tyler and 115 miles southeast of Dallas.

Officers found 64-year-old Bobby Michael Dennis in a wooded area, where he surrendered and was taken to the Cherokee County Jail, police said.

Dennis is charged with attempted capital murder, interference with police service animals and two counts of obstruction or retaliation.

The officer Dennis is accused of shooting, had surgery, which Jacksonville PD said was successful, and is in stable condition.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to Dennis' arrest and the Texas Department of Public Safety added Dennis to its 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.