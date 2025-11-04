Gov. Greg Abbott announces $10,000 reward as manhunt continues for East Texas man accused of shooting a police officer

The search continues for a man wanted for allegedly shooting an East Texas police officer on Sunday.

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer. A Blue Alert was issued for Dennis and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jacksonville is about 30 miles south of Tyler and 115 miles southeast of Dallas.

Monday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to Dennis' arrest. Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety has also added Dennis to its 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.

Bobby Michael Dennis Jacksonville Police Department

According to Abbott, a K-9 was also wounded during the incident on Sunday. Warrants have since been issued for Dennis' arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant and interference with a police service animal.

"Attacks on our men and women in uniform must stop," Abbott said.

For the second day in a row, Jacksonville ISD canceled classes out of an abundance of caution.

"We continue to remain in close contact with all law enforcement agencies as the investigation progresses and will provide updates to our JISD community as new information becomes available," the school district said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support as we prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone in our district."

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Dennis, you can call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS(8477), submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or submit a tip online. DPS said not to approach Dennis if he is seen and to call 911.

The Jacksonville Police Department is also asking if anyone has relevant doorbell, surveillance, or dashcam footage from the area of the 1100 block of Churchill on Sunday from 4 p.m. to now, contact local law enforcement.

Dennis last seen in East Texas

According to JPD, the officer was on duty when they suffered a gunshot wound during an encounter with Dennis around 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The officer had surgery, which JPD said was successful, and is in stable condition.

Police said Dennis was last seen wearing a black jacket and all black clothing. He is described as a 5-foot-9 Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday in the 920 Block of Benson St. in Jacksonville.

Dennis was driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, with Texas license plate No. TRW3919.