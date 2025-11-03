East Texas police searching for man who allegedly shot an officer

East Texas police say they are searching for a man who allegedly shot an officer Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the officer was on duty when they suffered a gunshot wound during an encounter with a suspect around 4:41 p.m. The officer had surgery, which JPD said was successful, and is in stable condition.

A Blue Alert was issued in Texas for 64-year-old Bobby Michael Dennis. He is armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous, police said.

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64. Jacksonville Police Department

Police said Dennis was last seen wearing a black jacket and all black clothing. He is described as a 5-foot-9 Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday in the 920 Block of Benson St. in Jacksonville.

Dennis was driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, with Texas license plate No. TRW3919.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to Dennis' location. If you have information about Dennis' whereabouts, call (903)586-3333. DPS said not to approach Dennis if he is seen and to call 911.

Jacksonville ISD announced early Monday morning that due to the investigation near its facilities, all schools are closed.

Jacksonville is about 30 miles south of Tyler and 115 miles southeast of Dallas.