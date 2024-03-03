Watch CBS News
Early May temperatures continue the next few days

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Breezy and warm start to the week
NORTH  TEXAS - The calendar says March, but the temperatures say May. Highs in the low 80s are typical of the first week of May. Yet, we had 80s both days over the weekend and expect two more to start the workweek.

download.png

There is a small chance for some storms Monday night. We could see some passing sprinkles in the morning along with some cloud cover. Then the sun breaks out, and a breezy south wind gets us into the 80s again. Storms are possible late night and into the morning on Tuesday.

download.png

There is the risk of large hail with these storms we'll be watching. Rain chances return by mid-week and last into Friday.

download.png

Thursday is looking at our best chance of a deep soaking since mid-February. It could mean rain going on during both the morning and evening commute that day.

download.png
download.png

  After the spring rain, we'll see the return of early spring temperatures. Next week is looking much cooler.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:02 PM CST

