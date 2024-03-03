Early May temperatures continue the next few days

NORTH TEXAS - The calendar says March, but the temperatures say May. Highs in the low 80s are typical of the first week of May. Yet, we had 80s both days over the weekend and expect two more to start the workweek.

There is a small chance for some storms Monday night. We could see some passing sprinkles in the morning along with some cloud cover. Then the sun breaks out, and a breezy south wind gets us into the 80s again. Storms are possible late night and into the morning on Tuesday.

There is the risk of large hail with these storms we'll be watching. Rain chances return by mid-week and last into Friday.

Thursday is looking at our best chance of a deep soaking since mid-February. It could mean rain going on during both the morning and evening commute that day.

After the spring rain, we'll see the return of early spring temperatures. Next week is looking much cooler.