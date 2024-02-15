Drone deliveries from Walmart stores approved by North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Drone deliveries from Walmart stores got initial approval Thursday night to expand into Tarrant County for the first time.

North Richland Hills planning and zoning commission recommended a plan to build takeoff and landing pads for Wing delivery drones in the parking lots of two stores in the city.

The six-mile range of the drones could allow for flights into Colleyville, Keller, Watauga and Fort Worth, although representatives for Wing and Walmart did not specify exactly how wide of an area they plan to serve, or when flights would begin. The city council still has to approve the plan later this month.

The stores chosen for the first flights are along Loop 820, just west of Rufe Snow Dr., and on North Tarrant Parkway between Davis Blvd. and Precinct Line Rd.

Wing started delivering items from Walgreens stores in Frisco and Little Elm in 2022, and the company expanded to include Walmart stores in 2023.

The drones can deliver items up to about two and a half pounds. They cruise at about 65 mph, arriving less than 30 minutes after an order is placed.