Drive-in movie at Texas Motor Speedway raises funds for Central Texas flood victims

Hundreds of North Texans took in a drive-in movie at Texas Motor Speedway to help rebuild flood-ravaged lives in Central Texas.

"How to Train Your Dragon" may have been the feature film, but Central Texas was the focus.

A quick response to disaster

"The second we saw everything breaking on the news on the Fourth of July weekend, our entire team got on a group text, got on a Zoom call, and decided that we wanted to do something to give back," Marissa Chaney said.

Chaney is the executive director of Speedway Children's Charities. She said they reached out to community partners, including CBS News Texas. Everyone responded. Three hundred thirty guests were expected to attend the fundraiser; however, more than 600 showed up.

Donations exceeded expectations

A minimum of $20 per carload would get you in the gate. Chaney said some donations exceeded that.

"It touched me personally because I think everybody can relate to the fact that we all have those memories of going to summer camp or camping with our families on holiday weekends, or just spending time on the river in Texas," she said.

Young siblings step up to help

The memory was so fresh for Corrigan Camp that she and her 8-year-old twin started a lemonade fundraiser. It was successful enough for the siblings to get invited to Texas Motor Speedway to sell an ice-cold cup of benevolence.

"When my mom told me about what happened, I was really sad and we wanted to do something good so we could help build Mystic back," Corrigan Camp said.

The children's mother, Lisa Camp, is proud that her kids' lemonade stand skyrocketed beyond their expectations.

"I'm grateful and thankful and proud of them and that they want to give back and support other kids," said Lisa Camp.

A personal tribute at the track

Curtis Reams and his family came to support the flood victims during a most challenging time.

"I don't want to make a sad thing out of this, but today was my mom's funeral," Reams said.

Reams said his father, Joe, was one of the people who obtained the signatures to establish the track. So, Friday was a financial and emotional gift.

"We thought it would just be great to come here," he said. "Honor my mom and dad at the same time."