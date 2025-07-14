Central Texas Flood survivors begin rebuilding as Texans on Mission provides hope and help

While the search to find remains after the devastating floods in Central Texas moves along, some are starting the painful process of rebuilding. Texans on Mission is there to help as survivors begin the struggle of starting over.

Inside one mobile home, things are a little chaotic.

"We're here to try and help them recover a little bit by tearing out all the wet," said Don Stansell, a volunteer with Texans on Mission.

Outside, it's heartbreaking. A father's Bible lies near the door, inscribed with the word "Daddy."

"We're just here to try and add a little Christian love to people that are needing to be loved on," said Stansell.

Stansell and his teammates are tearing everything out of this home, so the owners can start to rebuild.

"They're watching what they've put so much time and money and memories into, and we're just literally destroying it from the inside, hoping to get them started to rebuild," said Stansell.

It's all happening less than a mile away from the memorial for those who died in the flood.

"Obviously, people have lost loved ones and family members and friends, and that's a whole different type of loss as to the material loss," said Stansell.

Robin Schmidt drove to Texas from Georgia to help after she saw news of the flood.

"Before I could go, I wanted to come and see the memorial, which is very obviously emotional," she said.

The wall is covered with the faces of those lost who died and messages of remembrance.

"When you see the small children from Camp Mystic, that's what really gets to me," said Schmidt, "It's just loss. It's a reminder of great loss, but it's also a reminder of great love for those that care."

Right now, all of Hill Country is full of those who care.

"Just to try and bring some hope and healing to people that are needing to be loved on. As simple as that," said Stansell.

"Truly, from the bottom of my heart, for each of you who lost a loved one, please know I'm praying for you. For those of you that don't believe in god, just know that I'm wrapping you in my heart," said Schmidt.