DPD needs help in identifying a suspect in a West Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect on Vineyard Drive in a West Dallas drive-by shooting on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10:40 p.m.

DPD is investigating a shooting after an unknown suspect riding in the passenger side of a sports utility vehicle shot several rounds at a house on the 3900 block of Vineyard Drive. No one was injured.

The SUV is believed to be an older model Chevy Tahoe or a Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dean Catanzaro at 214-470-4828 or dean.catanzaro@dallaspolice.gov.