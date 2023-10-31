Watch CBS News
Local News

DPD needs help in identifying a suspect in a West Dallas drive-by shooting

By Stacey Main

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect on Vineyard Drive in a West Dallas drive-by shooting on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10:40 p.m.

DPD is investigating a shooting after an unknown suspect riding in the passenger side of a sports utility vehicle shot several rounds at a house on the 3900 block of Vineyard Drive. No one was injured.

The SUV is believed to be an older model Chevy Tahoe or a Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dean Catanzaro at 214-470-4828 or dean.catanzaro@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.