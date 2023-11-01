DPD needs help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) The Dallas Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Dallas.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. when the suspect in a vehicle shot a male victim in the 10600 block of Casnett Drive and left. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The DPD is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Andrea Isom at 214-0671-3701 or email andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov.