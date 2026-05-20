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Double shooting in North Texas leaves 18-year-old dead, minor wounded, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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An investigation is underway after the Lancaster Police Department said on Wednesday that a double shooting ended with one person dead and a minor wounded late Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment along North Houston School Road near Pleasant Run Road just before 8:30 p.m. They said they arrived and found 18-year-old Bowen Openshaw of Dallas with several gunshot wounds. Openshaw was rushed to a hospital, but was later declared dead.

A minor, who is unidentified, was also treated for a minor gunshot wound at the hospital.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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