2 men found shot to death at Dallas home, police say suspect in custody after standoff

A standoff that was sparked by a shooting call early Sunday morning in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood ended with a suspect in custody after police said they discovered two men had been fatally shot.

Dallas Police said the call came in around 2:30 a.m. from a home along Emhouse Street. Officers found the victims dead when they arrived. At the same time, officers said a male suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

The department notified SWAT. A CBS News Texas photojournalist captured video of the standoff as it continued.

Dallas Police said the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. As of publication, neither he nor the victims have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.