Doorbell video sparks support for elderly North Texas veteran delivering food late at night

A homeowner noticed something unusual on her doorbell camera that led to a community effort to help an aging veteran in need.

He's only on camera for a few seconds, but it made a distinct impression on Savannah Saulters.

"I was like, 'There should be no reason that a 76-year-old man is delivering my pizza at 10:30 at nighttime,'" said Savannah Saulters, who lives in Mabank, about an hour southeast of Dallas. "That should not be happening."

She posted on social media asking neighbors if they recognized the elderly man in the video wearing a veteran's cap, and wondered why he was delivering DoorDash so late at night.

"OK, I'm gonna send an extra $50, but I didn't make it to the door in time by the time he was leaving," Saulters said. "I was like, 'What can we do more to help him?'"

It didn't take long at all to find out that the food delivery driver was Larry Phillip Colvin.

"My Social Security just wasn't cutting it anymore," Larry Colvin said. "I had to do something, and I can't hold down a regular job."

He'll be 77 in May. He began delivering food because the costs of health care for his wife and son were higher than his monthly income.

"My wife is looking at a couple of surgeries, my son has three autoimmune diseases, lupus and dystonia," said Larry Colvin.

Larry Colvin is a proud Vietnam veteran who's been forced back into the working world after 10 years of retirement as a repairman.

"I think it's very hard on him," said daughter-in-law Donna Colvin. " I think he's almost 77 years old, and it's gotta take its toll somewhere."

"I do it usually Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Larry Colvin said.

Attending church on Wednesday keeps him off the streets every night.

"I wish I didn't have to do it at night because that's when you make the most money," he said.

Saulters started an online donation fund for Larry Colvin's family that has raised almost $9,000, an overwhelming gesture to his family that will hopefully help him put the brakes on his job as a delivery driver.

All because someone saw a heartbreaking story in only a few seconds of video.

"I love you, I'm so grateful for you," Larry Colvin said. "What you've done has helped our family tremendously ... I'm very grateful. It'll help pay off some bills."