Doorbell video sparks North Texas effort to help elderly veteran A homeowner in Maybank says her doorbell camera captured an elderly veteran delivering food to her house at 10:30 p.m., a moment she felt shouldn’t be happening. She posted the clip online, asking how the community could support him. Neighbors quickly identified the man as a local veteran who turned to late‑night delivery work because his Social Security income wasn’t enough. The post has since grown into a community effort to help him.