Don't let the cool mornings fool you, Tuesday will warm up

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking warmer weather in North Texas this week, but don't get used to it.

As we move through your Tuesday, a chilly start during the morning will give way to a mild finish this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight.

A weak cold front will sweep through the area today, but it will not bring any rain. Instead, it will reinforce our dry, mild weather today and deliver some cooler weather for tomorrow.

In fact, on Wednesday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Highs will climb into the low 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

On Thursday, breezy south winds will push our high temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

By Friday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south, gusting to 30 mph at times.

On Saturday, heads up! A cold front will swing through North Texas, giving way to a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. We're not expecting a washout but stay weather aware.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas in East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas in a threat for severe weather Saturday. We'll need to watch it closely. A couple of strong storms are possible well east of I-35E.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday. But once the cold front passes, our temperatures will fall into Sunday.

In fact, morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon.