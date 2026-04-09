Donations help 76-year-old veteran retire after delivering for DoorDash to cover family medical bills

A heartwarming update to a story we first brought you last month about an elderly veteran who had to resort to late-night food deliveries to cover his family's medical bills.

Contributions to an online donation fund will help the aging veteran put the brakes on DoorDash deliveries and allow him to hopefully enjoy his retirement.

When a doorbell camera captured 76-year-old Larry Philip Colvin delivering food to residents of Kaufman County, it documented what seemed to be a life of nothing but hard work.

"I learned from my grandfather to work, work, and work," Colvin said.

Growing up on a farm in Illinois, becoming a soldier sent to Vietnam and spending decades working on heavy equipment took its toll.

"Always get a little nicks and bumps and bruises," he said.

But with his family facing medical expenses and other bills, Colvin recently gave up retirement and returned to a life of work, delivering for DoorDash 6 days a week.

"Yeah, it was a burden, but it was a burden I gladly took on because of the family," said Colvin.

The veteran and his wife even had to move in with their son to save money.

"My wife and I, we rented our house out, moved in with them," Colvin said. "Use that money to help keep their house."

On her doorbell camera one night, Savannah Saulters noticed Colvin dropping off food on her front porch and started an online fundraising drive after hearing about his plight.

"I was like, 'There should be no reason that a 76-year-old man is delivering my pizza at 10:30 at nighttime,'" said Saulters. "That should not be happening."

The online effort raised $8,000 but increased to more than $95,000 after CBS News Texas profiled Colvin 3 weeks ago.

"It speaks volumes about the heart of the American people. "

The outpouring of generosity has Colvin struggling for the right words to show his gratitude.

"It helps restore my faith in humanity a little bit, based on what's going on in the world right now with the war, but there's still a lot of good people," he said.

Colvin got to meet the woman who changed his life, all from a simple late-night pizza delivery.

Now with enough money to pay his bills, he can drive off into retirement and finally, once and for all, leave behind a life of hard work.

"It gets old being out at 10 o'clock at night, every night," said Colvin. "Grateful for being able to relax a little more."