How to keep dogs, cats and other pets safe during a North Texas winter storm, according to the SPCA of Texas

As North Texas faces a new winter storm, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas recommends pet owners to keep companion animals indoors as much as possible and take extra precautions to protect pets from cold-related dangers such as hypothermia and frostbite.

Freezing weather can be dangerous and even deadly for animals, the organization said, especially for very young or elderly pets. When temperatures drop below freezing, wet and cold conditions may lead to medical issues such as pneumonia or hypothermia.

Key safety tips for Texas pets during snow storms

Keep pets inside whenever possible. If you're cold, your pet likely is too. Limit outdoor time to brief walks or bathroom breaks. Consider protective gear such as sweaters and booties for paws exposed to ice or snow, and stick to grassy areas rather than pavement.

Proper shelter for outdoor animals. If a pet must stay outdoors, its shelter should be weatherproofed, dry, insulated, elevated off the ground, and facing away from prevailing winds. Bedding should be straw or similar material (avoid blankets or towels that can freeze). Texas law prohibits leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures without appropriate shelter.

Water and nutrition. Always provide fresh, unfrozen water in non-metal bowls, and consider increasing food for outdoor dogs so they have enough calories to generate body heat.

Coat care and grooming. Indoor dogs often shed insulating undercoats and shouldn't be shaved in winter; their natural coats provide warmth. After baths, ensure fur is completely dry before heading outdoors.

Hazard awareness. Clean pets' paws after outings to remove salt, antifreeze or ice-melting chemicals that can irritate skin or be ingested. Before starting vehicles, check for animals seeking warmth in exhaust pipes or under tires, and never leave pets alone in a car during cold weather.

Experts say that if the weather feels frigid to people, it's likely dangerous for pets too, and owners should stay vigilant through the worst of the storm.