New documents suggest City of Dallas failed to enforce ordinances before fire that killed nearly 600 animals

Dallas ignored ordinances before fire that killed nearly 600 animals, documents suggest

New documents suggest that the City of Dallas failed to enforce its own ordinances before a fire back in January that killed nearly 600 animals including dogs, cats, and birds that were for sale inside a shopping mall.

Those documents reveal dozens of complaints about unsanitary conditions and animal welfare concerns inside Miguel's Pet Shop which didn't appear to have proper city permits.

A Dallas firefighter used CPR to revive some fortunate puppies, but it was reported that 579 animals died.

More than two months later, the La Plaza Latina bazaar on Harry Hines Boulevard remains closed. Animal welfare advocates who visit the scene, still can't believe how many dogs, cats, birds, rodents and reptiles were inside the building at the time of the fire.

"My gut told me just from watching it on TV," said Shannon Greer, an animal rights advocate.

Greer obtained city records which reveal a total of 50 calls to 311 made about the bazaar to the City of Dallas since 2017, with 20 of them related to unsanitary conditions and animal welfare.

City of Dallas complaints since 2017

Unsanitary Conditions: 11

Animal Welfare: 19

Sick Injured: 10

Critical: 4

Unknown: 3

Assist DPD: 2

Records from the city also found no evidence of any certificate of occupancy permit ever obtained by the owner, who we have not been able to locate.

There were two code enforcement visits that, according to an email from the assistant director to the city council, "... were not worked thoroughly or in full compliance with department protocols."

"Codes are only as good as the enforcement of the codes," said Jeremy Boss, with the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission. "A lot of animals lost their lives because the city failed to enforce those codes."

Boss and other operators of rescue groups are concerned that there's been no effort at accountability over a fire that killed so many animals.

"Why weren't all the animals that got out alive, why weren't they turned over to DAS for a future cruelty case?" said Todd Smith, with God Bless the Dog Rescue.

CBS News Texas asked the city that question and others but so far have not received a response.

Records show Dallas Animal Services did remove some puppies from the pet shop after a visit discovered violations but most of the other complaints resulted in reports from city inspectors that they "did not locate the store" or "...the bazaar was closed."

"This was 1000% avoidable, none of these animals had to die and they followed their own policies," Greer said.

Those interviewed believe helpless animals in cages needlessly suffered and worry it could happen again somewhere else.

"Smoke inhalation and fire is a horrific day to die," Greer said.