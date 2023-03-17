Watch CBS News
Disaster relief nonprofit damaged in North Texas storm

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

Drone captures video of warehouse damaged in Texas storms
Drone captures video of warehouse damaged in Texas storms 00:37

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A building housing a non-profit that provides disaster relief became a disaster site itself last night when it was damaged during a powerful storm.

The World Vision building in Grand Prairie was battered by strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail as severe storms moved through North Texas on March 16. 

The building sustained heavy roof damage as a group of teachers took cover inside. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Disaster relief organization suffers storm damage 01:33

Quincy Walker, the group's head of operations in the Dallas area, noted the irony of the situation.

"It's just really ironic and strange that our organization was hit... and we are disaster responders. So now, we need help," he said in a video taken after the worst of the storm was over.

It's not yet clear whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. 

The National Weather Service plans to conduct a survey today.

Disaster relief nonprofit damaged in North Texas storm 02:17

First published on March 17, 2023 / 3:47 PM

