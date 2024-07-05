DFW's Jamaican community concerned as Hurricane Beryl devastates homeland

NORTH TEXAS – Dallas-Fort Worth has the second-largest community of Jamaican Americans in Texas. This week, it has been difficult for the community as they waited to see what impact Hurricane Beryl would have on the island they call home.

"Worried, worried, we were worried sick, calling everybody making sure they were okay," said Marci LaBeach, co-owner of Reggae Wings & Tings Jamaican Restaurant in Mesquite.

Like many Jamaican Americans, Marci and Roy LaBeach have been on edge worried about their family back home in Jamaica.

"We're accustomed to hurricanes. We had Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, and that was very devastating, and when you hear that Gilbert was a Category 4, and then Beryl was gonna be a 5, everybody was in panic mode," said Roy LaBeach, co-owner of the restaurant.

Hurricane Beryl left behind a path of destruction in Jamaica as a Category 4 storm, causing flooding, bringing down trees, destroying roofs, and knocking out power to more than half of the island's population. At least nine people were killed throughout several Caribbean islands.

"It was very devastating because first we think of the people from the fishing villages because they're right there on the coastline," said Roy LaBeach.

Roy and Marci stayed in close contact with their family on the island throughout the storm.

"Beside the wind, not much wind but a lot of water," said Roy LaBeach. "For our family, they basically just lost power and vegetation."

They've been active members of the Jamaican community in North Texas for decades and even founded the Dallas West Indies United organization. Year-round they support schools in Jamaica and send donations to Jamaicans in need.

"We come together as a community whenever there's an event or there is a disaster," said Marci LaBeach.

Now they're waiting to hear from nonprofits they work with on the ground, to find out what they need most to recover. The LaBeach family says they will collect donations here at the restaurant to help locals in Jamaica rebuild.

"With this hurricane again, it's just a set back, just a pause for us, but Jamaica will be back strong and mighty," said Roy LaBeach.