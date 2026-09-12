More dry weather for North Texas, but changes could be on the way soon

Some lucky folks got some rain the past couple of days, but unfortunately, DFW Airport did not receive a drop, and that is where records are kept. The 58-day-long dry streak continues, tying for the 3rd most consecutive dry days on record.

North Texas will stay mostly dry this weekend, with only a 10% chance of storms east of I-35 today.

CBS News Texas

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight due to a heat index, known as the feels-like value, reaching up to 107 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring on the heat and dry weather throughout the next week. This will increase fire danger, since winds will be a bit gusty.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to next weekend, a cold front is expected to swing through the area. As of now, forecast models are inconsistent on the timing of the front and about how much rain or how cool it will get. As of now, just know there is a glimmer of hope for some much-needed precipitation and a cool down in the near future.