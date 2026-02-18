North Texas cities dominate SafeWise list of safest places in Texas

North Texas dominates the list of Texas' safest cities for 2026, with five Dallas–Fort Worth suburbs landing in the top 10, according to a new report from the home‑security review site SafeWise.

Trophy Club is ranked No. 1, followed by Parker at No. 2, Melissa at No. 4, Murphy at No. 7, and Colleyville at No. 9 in the site's latest rankings.

Trophy Club sits in Tarrant and Denton counties, while Parker, Melissa and Murphy are in Collin County. Colleyville is in Tarrant County.

All of the cities were selected from more than 340 Texas communities reviewed using the latest FBI crime data and population‑adjusted comparisons.

Local leaders react to ranking

In a news release, Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata said the recognition reflects the deliberate, consistent work of officers and staff committed to protecting the community.

"Being named the safest city in Texas is an incredible honor," Mayor Jeannette Tiffany said.

"Public safety is foundational to everything we do as a municipality," Town Manager Brandon Wright said.

Other top‑ranked cities statewide

Others in the top 10 safest Texas cities list include No. 3 Memorial Villages and No. 8 Fulshear in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area; No. 5 Fair Oaks Ranch between San Antonio and Boerne; No. 6 Whitehouse southeast of Tyler; and No. 10 Lumberton in Hardin County, north of Beaumont.