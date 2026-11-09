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A quiet weather week for North Texas is in store

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas woke up Monday morning to temperatures ranging from the 40s across our Red River Counties to the 50s across the Metroplex.  Be sure to grab a jacket on your way out the door. There are isolated pockets of fog this morning, mainly to our south & west. Expect mainly cloudy skies today with a slim chance of showers across the Metroplex (10%) and better chances southwest (20%).

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CBS News Texas

We have a mainly quiet week ahead.  A warming trend is in place through Veterans Day, with temperatures warming into the lower 80s.  A cold front moves through on Veterans Day and may stall, so we will see temperatures fall into the mid-70s on Thursday and then close to 70° on Friday.  Friday morning, we'll see a noticeable drop in morning temperatures, with the 40s on the way. 

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CBS News Texas

Temperatures on Veterans Day will be well above average. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s (average low is 48°) and afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s (average is 69°).  The weather will not get in the way of any morning parades or Veterans Day celebrations.  A cold front moves through, and we begin a cooling trend on Thursday. 

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CBS News Texas

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