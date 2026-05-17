Monday, Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days for North Texas storm chances

Sunday will be another hot, breezy, and cloudy day. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s by lunch and the high temperature around 5 pm will be in the upper 80s or low 90s, however, since there is a sufficient amount of moisture in the atmosphere, the feels like value known as the "heat index" will be close to 100 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Most of North Texas will stay dry today, but there is a possibility for an isolated storm in the late afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Monday and Tuesday this upcoming week.

CBS News Texas

A dryline and shortwave will lead to the possibility of a few isolated strong storms popping up Monday afternoon. The threat of storms is conditional and very dependent if the storms can break a capping inversion. Some cities could see the potential of severe weather while others may not get a drop of rain. Those that do see a storm will likely see them in the late afternoon and early evening, anything that flares up will fizzle out after dark.

CBS News Texas

On Tuesday a cold front will push through North Texas. This will lead to scattered severe potential ahead of the system. As of now, intense winds, hail, and flooding are the main concerns.

CBS News Texas

More heavy rain will continue on Wednesday. The front will usher a cooler airmass into the region by midweek. More disturbances will be in the forecast through the extended period. Expect an unsettled weather pattern for the next week or so. Stay tuned!