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Rain chances on the rise for North Texas this week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas woke up to partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. You'll want to grab that light jacket as you head out the door. 

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CBS News Texas

We'll continue to see filtered sunshine today as more clouds move in this afternoon. We're dry throughout the day, with rain chances increasing to 30% for our western counties tonight and staying at 20% across the Metroplex overnight into Tuesday morning.

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CBS News Texas

Highs remain above average, reaching the 80° mark this afternoon.  As we move throughout the week, our rain chances will increase.  Expect these increasing rain chances Thursday night and into the Halloween weekend.

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CBS News Texas

Expect our wettest timeframe to be from midday Friday through Saturday evening.  While we may get a brief break by Halloween morning, more showers will be on the way throughout Halloween.  As of now, it looks to be light to moderate rain with some rumbles of thunder, with severe weather not expected.  

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

There is some uncertainty with how much rain we receive, as the Euro favors a heavier amount of rain, while the GFS has more modest amounts.

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CBS News Texas

A general 0.50" to 1.25" looks most likely at this point, with most of us drying out by Sunday afternoon.  

Looking ahead to next week, we have a warm-up ahead of a cold front that will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Temperatures look more seasonal.

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CBS News Texas

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