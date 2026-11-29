North Texas is off to a windy, chilly start on Sunday morning. Overnight, a cold front moved through the area, causing winds to peak at 35-45 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect until this afternoon due to strong winds of up to 45 mph. Be sure to drive with caution.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Today, temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-50s by lunchtime, and highs will climb into the upper 50s or low 60s in the afternoon. Expect sunshine throughout the day.

Monday will be another cool day, with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the 60s.

CBS News Texas

The warming trend begins next week, and a ridge develops. Expect warmer temperatures and sunshine for the first half of the week.

The next front and rain chance will be in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday. As of now, the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for storms.