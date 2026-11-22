A cold front on Sunday will keep temps across North Texas in the 60s into Monday. Plus, another cold front will drop highs into the 50s (with lows in the 30s) as we head into Thanksgiving.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Afternoon temps will stay in the low 60s, but it will feel a lot more like November. Low chance of sprinkles again.

CBS News Texas

Sunday night is when we will really feel the effects of the cold front. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s, and even the 30s across our northern counties.

Sunshine is back in the cards come Monday afternoon. Expect low temps in the 40s and highs in the low 60s. A cold front will sweep through on Tuesday, bringing cold lows and some rain chances.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Thanksgiving Day will start cold and frosty, with lows in the mid-30s. Expect a partly cloudy and mild afternoon on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and some sunshine.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Later this week, high temps will rebound into the 60s, starting on Friday. Lows, however, will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s.