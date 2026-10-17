North Texas enjoys cool fall weekend weather ahead of rising temperatures

North Texas had a chilly start to Saturday, with a low of 47 degrees – the coolest temperature recorded in 180 days.

It will be a beautiful and cool weekend. Expect an abundance of sunshine, a slight breeze from the northeast, and temperatures to top out in the middle 60s in the afternoon. This all makes for a great last weekend of the State Fair of Texas.

CBS News Texas

Sunday will also be fabulous weather-wise! Sunday morning will be crisp and chilly; most of North Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures climb into the low 70s with winds from the southeast at 5 mph.

A high-pressure system is building this week, meaning temperatures will climb above average next week. By the end of the week, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and southeasterly winds will increase humidity.

The next cold front and slight chance of rainfall are forecast to move through next weekend.