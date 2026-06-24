North Texas to see hot, dry and breezy conditions through the weekend

It's another warm start Wednesday morning across DFW, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There's a boundary just to the north, and as a result of that, areas north of the boundary along the Red River are cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be another hot day, with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures over 100°.

There is another 20% chance for isolated storms developing mainly across Northeast Texas on Wednesday; otherwise, expect hot and humid conditions with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures continue to heat up through this weekend, with highs reaching the triple-digit mark by Sunday and continuing into next week. Feels-like temperatures continue to stay over the triple digits each day.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye out for any heat alerts that may require a First Alert Weather Day.

Looking ahead to this weekend, DFW will stay dry, hot and breezy. Winds this weekend stay between 15 and 25 mph.