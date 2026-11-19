A third man facing capital murder charges in the death of Dallas rapper Mo3 has taken a plea deal on Thursday.

Dallas Police Department

Devin Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, a 1st-degree felony, in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence. Brown had faced a capital murder charge, which would have carried a life sentence if he were convicted at trial.

Brown admitted to taking payment from rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, in exchange for information on Mo3's location.

Conway was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Mo3, whose legal name is Melvin Noble, on Nov. 11 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Conway was accused of ordering the killing amid a years-long feud.

The gunman in the shooting, Kewon White, was convicted last month and also sentenced to life in prison.