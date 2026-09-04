Jury deliberates in Kewon White murder trial in rapper Mo3's 2020 killing

Jurors are deliberating in the murder trial of Kewon White, who is accused of chasing and gunning down rapper Mo3 on a Dallas highway in 2020.

Late Friday afternoon, both sides rested their cases and gave closing arguments.

Prosecutors say White was hired to carry out the killing by Mo3's rap rival, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy.

White did not take the stand in his own defense.

In March 2025, Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of Mo3, whose legal name was Melvin Noble.

Kewon Brown Dallas County Jail

Noble died Nov. 11, 2020, after police say he was shot by White, who chased him on foot on Interstate 35E. Mo3 was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody."

According to court documents, Conway allegedly arranged for White to carry out the killing in exchange for payment. White is accused of then shooting Noble with a firearm.

Conway was arrested by Dallas police on March 20, 2025, and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway Dallas County Jail

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, was arrested in Collin County on charges of sexual assault, abandoning or endangering a child, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.