DeSoto teen charged with DWI after crashing on icy North Texas highway, police say

A North Texas man who lost control on icy roads and heavily damaged his car is now facing a DWI charge after officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot eyes, authorities said Saturday.

Yan Carlos Bustillo, 18, of DeSoto, has been charged with the Class B misdemeanor after DeSoto officers responded to a single‑vehicle crash on the highway about 4 a.m. when a passing driver reported it, according to the department.

Officers find car heavily damaged

Responding officers found a gray Infiniti Q70 with heavy damage on multiple sides. Bustillo, who told officers he lost control on the icy roads, was taken into custody based on officer observations and witness information, investigators said.

Bustillo's vehicle was impounded under department policy, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the crash caused only minimal traffic disruption, according to authorities.

No additional information was available, police said.

