DeSoto police release bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill man who was allegedly armed

DESOTO — DeSoto police released bodycam footage on Friday from a police officer who shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Greenbriar Drive in DeSoto just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said, after reports of a group of people randomly knocking on doors.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Martinez, was carrying a small child. He was also with another child and a woman, police said.

It was initially reported by police that Martinez was holding the child while he was shot, but on Friday, police said the man was holding the child during their initial contact with him but not when he was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Martinez armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot and kill any officer he encountered, police said.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to the DeSoto Police Department, but the group of people ran to a creek behind homes in the neighborhood, and officers temporarily lost sight of them.

In the bodycam video, the police officer who shot the man can be heard saying, "Dude, you're not in any trouble, [we're] just figuring out what's going on." The officer is also heard repeatedly asking if the suspect wanted water or food.

"I can't go away until we figure this out," the officer said. "Let's end this peacefully."

DeSoto PD said officers formed a perimeter and found the suspects about 30 minutes later in the 1200 block of Springbrook Drive.

Officers continued to talk to Martinez and tried to get him to drop his weapon and let the woman and children go; however, he did not cooperate, police said.

The officer armed with a rifle shot the suspect, DeSoto PD said. In the bodycam video, Martinez is seen falling over while the woman and children run away. One of the children was repeatedly yelling, "Dad."

DeSoto Assistant Police Chief Ryan Jesionik said that police learned after the shooting that Martinez was wanted for a warrant on aggravated kidnapping and continuous sexual assault of a child.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy. An investigation is ongoing.