Deputy injured, suspect killed after gunfire erupts during Fannin County call; Texas Rangers investigating

A deputy is injured, and the suspect is dead after gunfire erupted during a response call in Fannin County on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Fannin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was responding to a call in the 500 block of County Road 5012 when they were immediately met with gunfire upon arrival. Bullet holes could be seen in the deputy's vehicle from the CBS News Texas chopper. The deputy's back windshield also appeared to have been shot out.

A statement from the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA), the largest law enforcement association in Texas, said that the deputy was the target of an ambush, and that "multiple rounds fired into the windshield and headrest of the patrol unit."

Officials say the deputy was transported for medical treatment. The suspect involved in the shooting is deceased. The Texas Rangers are on scene and assisting with the investigation.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time and more information will be released soon.