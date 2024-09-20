Watch CBS News
Denton chiropractor arrested on sexual assault charges

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

DENTON – A Denton chiropractor faces five counts of sexual assault after he was indicted by a Denton County grand jury this week. 

Denton police arrested Hector Reyes on Thursday at his business on Lillian Miller Parkway near I-35E. 

In June of last year, the department said it received a report from one of Reyes' patients that Reyes had sexually assaulted her during an appointment. Later that same month, a second woman came forward with similar claims. 

After an investigation, the Denton Police Department referred the case to a grand jury, which indicted Reyes on the five charges. 

After his arrest, Reyes was booked into the Denton County Jail and bond was set at $115,000. 

Denton police urge that the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about Reyes to contact Detective David Acrey at 940-349-7993.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

