Denton chiropractor arrested on sexual assault charges

DENTON – A Denton chiropractor faces five counts of sexual assault after he was indicted by a Denton County grand jury this week.

Denton police arrested Hector Reyes on Thursday at his business on Lillian Miller Parkway near I-35E.

In June of last year, the department said it received a report from one of Reyes' patients that Reyes had sexually assaulted her during an appointment. Later that same month, a second woman came forward with similar claims.

After an investigation, the Denton Police Department referred the case to a grand jury, which indicted Reyes on the five charges.

After his arrest, Reyes was booked into the Denton County Jail and bond was set at $115,000.

Denton police urge that the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about Reyes to contact Detective David Acrey at 940-349-7993.