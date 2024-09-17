Denton announces independent review of animal shelter after controversial euthanizing

Denton's city manager has hired an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the city's Animal Services Department after a controversial decision to euthanize a family's dog.

In a statement released Tuesday, the city said it has hired Shelter Savvy for the review, which will "provide an objective assessment of the procedures, policies, and processes and provide recommendations for areas of improvement and compliance with best practices."

The review will start on September 30, with final results being made public sometime in November, according to the statement.

Gunner's story

The controversy began on September 3, when Gunner was taken to the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center in Denton.

Owner John Gilcrease told CBS News Texas that the 13-year-old lab was friendly and lovable, and would often wander around the family's 8-acre property.

Gilcrease said after hours of looking for Gunner the day he went missing, he got word that Gunner was at the shelter, which was closed the following day. Gilcrease went to the shelter on September 5, only to find out that Gunner had been euthanized.

The shelter's director admitted to euthanizing Gunner in a statement posted online, stating when the dog was "...found he was geriatric, had severe mobility impairment, and no control over his bladder and bowels."

Gilcrease said he was in disbelief since Gunner was microchipped and the animal center had everything it needed to contact his family.

On September 11, the city released a statement saying that staff members tried to find Gunner's owners based on information in his microchip, but "the email addresses bounced back, and the phone numbers were disconnected." The city said staff also researched the names, calling associated phone numbers but were not able to reach anyone.

The statement said Gunner did not respond to medication, and staff felt his suffering was severe enough to euthanize him. The shelter typically has a 72-hour holding period before euthanizing animals, but staff can forgo the policy if "an animal is suffering or has a poor quality of life," the statement said.

Gilcrease said he disputes the shelter's claim that Gunner's microchip had outdated information. He also said he wants animal cruelty charges filed against the shelter's staff.

Social media outrage

Gilcrease has made numerous social media posts about what happened to Gunner, which have prompted outrage from people across the country.

Since the story first went viral, the animal services team "has been subjected to repeated threats and harassment," according to the city.

The Denton City Council is meeting Tuesday night, and animal rights activists are expected to be in attendance to support the Gilcrease family.