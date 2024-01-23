Dense fog and another round of rain Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS - The First Alert Meteorologists have issued a First Alert as another foggy night and Wednesday morning is ahead.

A dense fog advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We have seen another day of widespread rain falling on saturated ground leading to the fog developing tonight. Some spots of North Texas and the metroplex have visibilities down to 1/10 of a mile.

Wednesday brings more rain in the forecast but not as widespread as the past two days. Rain chances of 40% to 50% lead to some dry periods with highs warming slightly warmer than today into the mid-50s.

The potential remains for another foggy night Wednesday with the ground not having enough time to fully dry out after this soggy patter.

Thursday does offer some peaks of sunshine and warmer temps with highs warming into the lower 60s.

Friday is the next round of rain on the way with a strong cold front progged to move through North Texas in the evening hours. Rain chances of 40% during the day increase to 70%-80% late afternoon into the evening hours.

The cold front ushers in a windy Saturday and temps cooler than the 65° high on Friday.

Saturday's high only warms to the upper 50s but we will see some peaks of sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is your day to get outside and soak up a lot of sunshine. Sunny skies stick around into next week and we will have temps back to the mid-60s for highs by next Tuesday.