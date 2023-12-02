Dense fog ahead of a sunny afternoon

NORTH TEXAS - We are waking up to clouds, light rain and dense fog in some areas. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. for our Northeastern counties, where visibility could drop below a ¼ mile. Please use caution traveling in these areas.

While we aren't seeing dense fog in DFW there is quiet a bit of cloud cover. It will stick with us into the early afternoon hours. So if you are headed out to the parade this morning you will want the coats as temperatures are in the 40s.

We are tracking a few showers west of I-35 this morning and light rain is possible into the early afternoon hours as a disturbance moves through the area.

Very dry air at the surface will keep any precipitation very light and likely evaporate most of it before it reaches the ground. But a few sprinkles are possible through 2:00 p.m. and even a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out in our far northwest areas.

We are expecting the sun to return this afternoon as the disturbance moves out the area, but the morning clouds will help keep temperatures down. Highs will top out in the mid 60s in DFW today.

The weather is looking great for the Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park this afternoon! You can catch Doug Dunbar and Nicole Baker at the event and plan for 58 degrees for the big Tree Lighting at 6:00 p.m.!

The sunshine is back in full force on Sunday as temperatures warm into the lower 70s. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday, shifting our winds out of the north and bringing a cooler start to the work week. Temperatures gradually moderate into the mid 70s by late week as clouds return to the area