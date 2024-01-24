Dense fog advisory across North Texas! Be careful on your commute

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking more fog and more showers in your First Alert Forecast.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of North Texas until 10 a.m. today. We're expecting visibilities around one quarter of a mile or less in a few areas. Be careful while driving.

Once the fog dissipates later this morning, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers, especially this evening and tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 40s with a few showers and areas of dense fog.

On Thursday, we'll wake up to dense fog and some mist and drizzle. Then, we'll see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Rain and storms return on Friday with a cold front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially late Friday afternoon into the evening. The threat for severe weather is low for now. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

We'll see a few clouds around on Saturday. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Sunday, expect sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.