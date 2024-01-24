Watch CBS News
Local News

Dense fog advisory across North Texas! Be careful on your commute

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

Be careful driving! There's a dense fog advisory
Be careful driving! There's a dense fog advisory 01:35

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking more fog and more showers in your First Alert Forecast.

thumbnail-weather-alert-board.png

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of North Texas until 10 a.m. today. We're expecting visibilities around one quarter of a mile or less in a few areas. Be careful while driving.

thumbnail-generic-info-board.png
thumbnail-dense-fog-advisory.png

Once the fog dissipates later this morning, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers, especially this evening and tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 40s with a few showers and areas of dense fog.

thumbnail-dma-highs-sky-today.png
thumbnail-dma-graf-futurecast1.png

On Thursday, we'll wake up to dense fog and some mist and drizzle. Then, we'll see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

thumbnail-am-72-hr-rain-chances.png

Rain and storms return on Friday with a cold front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially late Friday afternoon into the evening. The threat for severe weather is low for now. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

thumbnail-dma-graf-futurecast2.png

We'll see a few clouds around on Saturday. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Sunday, expect sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

thumbnail-generic-info-board-1.png
thumbnail-am-7-day-1.png

First published on January 24, 2024 / 6:51 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.