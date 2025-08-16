Rodeo Dallas remains closed as judge weighs Deep Ellum nightclub's future

A legal battle is underway over Rodeo Dallas, a nightclub in Deep Ellum that was shut down Aug. 8 after property owners secured a temporary restraining order.

The order was filed by Asana Partners, who claim the bar is a public nuisance contributing to crime in the area. They accuse operators of overserving patrons — including minors — and failing to search for weapons.

Community voices mixed reactions

"I feel like it's unfair… I don't think the bar owners, or the property owners, could control what the people do, you know," said Jorge Romero.

Crime statistics cited in testimony

According to hearing testimony this week, there have been five shootings and four murders in the area since March.

"Everywhere there's always going to be problems, there's always going to be issues you can't control of the people around you; you can only control yourself, and if you see it's not going well, get yourself out of that area and go somewhere else. You don't have to go towards problems; you choose to, so no, I don't think you should get shut down as a whole, I think it's certain individuals that make it a problem."

Property owners seek extended restrictions

If the court rules against permanently closing the bar, property owners are asking for the restraining order to be extended until Aug. 22. They've also requested a temporary injunction to require the bar to close at 11 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

Awaiting the judge's decision

CBS News Texas reached out to the office of Judge Veretta Frazier, who is handling the case, to ask when a decision might be announced. A response is still pending.