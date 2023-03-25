Deep Ellum residents frustrated with extended periods of DART rail arms in down position

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, residents say they're dealing with a safety issue.

They've noticed DART's rail operations arms near US 75 and Live Oak St. have been in the down position for extended periods of times, causing backups.

"Everybody is frustrated," resident Kameron Holder said. "I have a couple friends who live right here in this area and they mention it all the time."

"I see [people] take a left over the train tracks and they're not supposed to do that," resident Erik Carlson said. "I see it happen all the time."

"If people are stuck in traffic, they got to get home," resident Tyler Thayer said. "They do crazy things like make U-turns or drive on the tracks and there could be a train coming and they have no idea because the arms have been down for 30 minutes."

A representative for DART says these issues are due to power outages. When they occur, the fail safe for the arms lowers into the down position for safety.

A video circulating on social media shows some people trying to lift and drive around the arms which DART says you should never do.

Instead, you're asked to call the phone number attached to the arms on the blue signs. DART should immediately respond.

"Definitely get it repaired in a timely manner, especially when it's first reported," resident Kalline Naidoo said.

Some residents are asking if the arms should have a backup power source when there are power outages. A spokesperson for DART tells CBS News Texas they're looking into this.