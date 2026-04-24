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Cowboys acquire former TCU standout linebacker Dee Winters as 49ers add fifth‑round pick

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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San Francisco traded former TCU standout linebacker Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, further shoring up a defense that added Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the NFL draft a day earlier. 

The 49ers will receive a fifth‑round pick (No. 152) in this year's draft in exchange.

San Francisco drafted him in the sixth round in 2023, and he spent his rookie year in rotational and special‑teams roles before earning a full‑time defensive spot in 2025.  

Winters started every game this past season for San Francisco, recording a team‑leading 101 tackles. 

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Dee Winters Michael Zagaris / San Francisco 49ers / Getty Images

TCU career highlighted by breakout run

At TCU, Winters was a three‑year starter and key defensive leader for the Horned Frogs. He converted from safety to linebacker early in his college career and delivered a breakout 2022 season during TCU's College Football Playoff run. 

He was named Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP after a standout performance.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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