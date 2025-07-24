Decrease in Central Business District crime rates not a victory declaration, Downtown Dallas Inc. CEO says

Police Chief Daniel Comeaux posted online that property, violent, and overall crime are down about 25% this year.

Jennifer Scripps, the CEO and President of Downtown Dallas Inc., is pleased. She also understands that the work to make and keep downtown safe is not done. Moments can be gratifying and unsurprising, especially when you've worked to make them happen.

"So we weren't surprised, but we're certainly not declaring victory either," Jennifer Scripps said.

Scripps, CEO and President of Downtown Dallas Inc. would be the first to admit the drop in crime announced by Dallas Police Chief Comeaux was not a one-person effort. It is the fruit partnership.

According to DPD statistics, overall crime decreased year-over-year in the Central Business District by nearly 26%. Police reported that property and violent crimes dipped by 26% and 23%, respectively.

Scripps' DDI delved into security issues with the Boston Consulting Group. She said BCG completed a comprehensive safety plan, including better coordination among private security. The buildings now have safety teams, a Downtown Security Director Association, and share video footage of incidents.

Other moving parts have gone into making the numbers drop a reality, including unfortunate crimes with brutal attacks and lives lost. The outcry of those who live and work in the CBD did not go unheard, she said. Apparently, neither did the push for more officers downtown.

"I am, today, able to report we have never had this much policing in our urban central business district," Scripps said.

However, expectations should be managed, Scripps said. The decrease in crime doesn't mean offenses will not happen, she said.

"We want everyone to recognize that it's happening and really happening, but then, from time to time, incidents will still occur," Scripps said.

Larry Gordon, Chief of Public Safety and Field Operations, is the individual responsible for handling "e-alerts." That's DDI's version of a 911 call, he said. Most are generally about the quality of life.

"And we continue to get the same calls, same issues from the same areas," Gordon said. "So we put these areas as our hot spots so security can come and monitor certain areas for panhandling, to just sleeping downtown."

Gordon said homelessness is their biggest issue. He took CBS News Texas to a list of areas they describe as hot spots downtown, such as Federal Plaza on N. St. Paul. Gordon, a former Dallas Police officer, said the unsheltered hang out at the Plaza. He also said others use the area to sell drugs. He took us to Pacific Plaza on N. Harwood and Main Street Garden, areas under their watch.

None of the so-called hotspots had a police presence.

"I was with DPD for 27 years, and I understand the fact that they're doing what we call shagging calls right now," Gordon said. "They're going to call, to call, to call."

He said DDI pays off-duty officers and off-duty Dallas marshals to address specific areas. The officer is paid for an off-duty DPD officer seven days a week. Marshals, he said, are on shift Sunday through Thursday. In the event of an emergency, they can always call the DPD.

Sana Syed is glad DDI's calls to get more officers on the street got heard. As a member of the board and a leader for the Farmers Market Stakeholders Association, she wants even more officers on the street.

"We're very specific when we say that we need more police presence," Syed said.

Syed realizes officers are stretched. She also knows what her community continues to confront.

"We are dealing with issues where pedestrians don't feel safe crossing the road," Syed said.

"We want to go to our parks when we'd like to, without being confronted by our homeless population or being made to feel unsafe."