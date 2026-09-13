Triple shooting in Garland leaves 2 people dead, 1 wounded, police say

A shooting that unfolded early Sunday morning in Garland has left two people dead and another person in the hospital, according to police.

The Garland Police Department said it happened around 7:45 a.m. along the 400 block of Bay Shore Drive. Officers said they arrived to find three people outside of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. While one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other two were declared dead at the scene.

As of publication, Garland Police have not identified the people who died.

The department said they later learned two vehicles had left the scene before police arrived. Officers said they quickly located the vehicles and detained the occupants as part of the investigation.

While detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting, Garland Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the department at 972-485-4840.