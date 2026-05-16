Man found fatally shot in South Dallas neighborhood, police say

A man was found shot to death in South Dallas early Friday evening, according to a brief news release from the Dallas Police Department shared late Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call around 5:40 p.m. along Pear Street near Colonial Avenue, located off near I-45. When they arrived, officers said they found 22-year-old Daqualon Rudd dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or by emailing guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.