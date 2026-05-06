2 killed in separate south Dallas shootings overnight, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings that unfolded late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Officers said the first shooting was reported around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night from Prosperity Avenue off of Bonnie View Road. They said they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who remains unidentified as of publication, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Dallas Police said the second shooting unfolded about three hours later at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers were called to East 8th Street near North Marsalis Avenue and found someone who had been shot by someone. Police said the suspect had left before officers arrived.

The victim, who is unidentified as of publication, was hospitalized and later died. The suspect's identity has also not been shared.

The shootings in south Dallas happened as another pair of deadly shootings unfolded in the Deep Ellum neighborhood. The first of the shootings in Deep Ellum saw five people wounded, while the second ended with a security guard dead and a suspect facing a murder charge.