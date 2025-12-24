Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after argument leads to shooting outside Dallas convenience store, police say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Police are searching for a suspect after an argument led to a fatal shooting near a Dallas convenience store Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, just before 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the reported shooting in the 4200 block of Independence Drive. When they arrived, officers found one victim shot, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect had an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect fled from the location before officers arrived, DPD said.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released. The investigation is ongoing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue