Man charged with murder after deadly Garland shooting, police say

A suspect is in custody after Garland Police say he allegedly killed another man near a business early Saturday morning.

The department said it happened around 2 a.m. along the 500 block of West Oates Road. Officers arrived and said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. While paramedics did respond, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Ezequiel Hernandez Garland Police Department

Investigators said they determined the victim and suspect, identified as 31-year-old Ezequiel Hernandez, had been involved in an argument inside the business earlier in the night. After the business closed, investigators said Hernandez shot the victim in the parking lot before driving off in a white Ford F-250.

Garland Police said the truck and Hernandez were later found at a residence along the 1300 block of Summit Street in Mesquite. He was taken into custody and is now charged with murder. Bond has not been set as of publication.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.