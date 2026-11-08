Woman shot, killed by juvenile in Dallas, police say

An investigation is underway after Dallas Police say a shooting late Saturday night left a woman dead.

DPD said it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Boulevard. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Kierra Wilson, was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Dallas Police said the investigation so far has led officers to determine that a juvenile suspect shot Wilson. However, a press release from the department did not indicate whether the suspect was taken into custody or identified by police.

The investigation remains ongoing and includes looking at the motives and circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings by calling 214-671-3083 or by emailing brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.